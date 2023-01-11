Florida Agriculture Commissioner announces proposal to curb credit card companies’ tracking of gun purchases

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Agricultural Commissioner Wilton Simpson has announced a proposal that takes aim at credit-card companies separately categorizing sales at gun shops.

In September, Visa joined Mastercard and American Express in moving forward with plans to categorize gun shop sales, a step gun-control advocates say will help track any suspicious sales tied to potential mass shootings.

What is known as a separate “merchant category code” would be added to a list of purchase codes on sales made at retailers. Simpson’s proposal is intended to prohibit financial institutions from collecting and monitoring information on Floridians’ firearm and ammunition purchases.

Simpson, as well as other prominent members of Florida’s state government, claim that credit card companies’ plans to track gun purchases will lead to further pushes in gun control.

“This bill ensures that we are taking the ammunition away from those who seek to punish people for exercising their constitutional rights here in Florida,” Florida State Senator Danny Burgess claims.

The proposal would require approval during the 2023 legislative session, which begins in March.

