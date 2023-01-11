GHS boys soccer team scores four second half goals, stays unbeaten with 4-1 win over Williston

Gainesville boys move to 10-0-1
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 12:00 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Down 1-0 to WIlliston in the second half, the GHS boys soccer team scored four goals in just over 15 minutes to pull off a 4-1 senior night win over the Red Devils on Tuesday at Citizens Field. With the victory, the Hurricanes improve to 10-0-1 overall. Williston, a tough squad so far this season as well, drops to 11-2-1.

The second and third goals for Gainesville were scored by Ryleigh Peyer, the first coming off a beautiful assist from Michael Sanchez, who had fallen to his knees before getting the pass away to Peyer.

The Canes have outscored opponents 36-7 this season and won their ninth in a row overall. They await their next opponent. The Red Devils return to Williston to host Santa Fe n Thursday.

