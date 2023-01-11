High School Hoops Roundup: GHS boys rally past Columbia, The Rock girls defeat Hawthorne

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -GHS senior Theo Stephens scored the go-ahead basket with 6.7 seconds remaining to lift the Hurricanes to a thrilling 63-62 win over visiting Columbia on Tuesday night. The win gives Gainesville a record of 13-4 and a season series sweep of the Tigers, who drop to 10-6. Columbia led by seven after three quarters.

The Hurricanes next face rival Eastside on Friday while Columbia hits the road Thursday to face Clay.

In girls high school action, The Rock got over .500 for the season with a 49-38 win over Hawthorne (4-2). Roksana Sajdak scored 15 points to lead the Lions, while Audrey Roberts added 12. Hawthorne was led by 17 points from De’Mya Adams.

