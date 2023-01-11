I-75 shut down in Paynes Prairie as firefighters battled brush fire

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - All north and southbound lanes were shut down on Interstate 75 as firefighters put out a fire along the roadway in Paynes Prairie.

According to the Alachua County Fire Rescue crews, a vehicle fire along I-75 spread to nearby vegetation sparking a brush fire. Crews were able to respond to the scene and put out the fire.

It happened just south of the Williston Road Exit near mile marker 378. Crews say the interstate is reopening shortly.

