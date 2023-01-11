I-75 shut down in Paynes Prairie as firefighters battled brush fire

Alachua County Fire Rescue crews put out vehicle fire
Alachua County Fire Rescue crews put out vehicle fire(FL511)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - All north and southbound lanes were shut down on Interstate 75 as firefighters put out a fire along the roadway in Paynes Prairie.

According to the Alachua County Fire Rescue crews, a vehicle fire along I-75 spread to nearby vegetation sparking a brush fire. Crews were able to respond to the scene and put out the fire.

It happened just south of the Williston Road Exit near mile marker 378. Crews say the interstate is reopening shortly.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old from Gainesville now found
A new track to honor the University of Florida track and field legend Jimmy Carnes is being...
New track in Celebration Pointe is almost complete. However, east Gainesville residents are still not on board with the project’s location
A UPS mailman is in jail for pawning off packages he was meant to deliver.
UPS man in Gainesville arrested on grand theft charges

Latest News

The lunch is an opportunity for the community to gather to hear what plans the college has for...
Santa Fe College’s new high school is now accepting applications for students
Suwannee County deputies arrest man wanted for attempted murder in Gainesville
Ocala Police Department officer investigate deadly motorcycle crash
Motorcycle vs. pickup truck crash kills rider in Ocala
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST