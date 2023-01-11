‘It’s sad’: Gainesville Police investigate a deadly hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist

Officials are looking for the vehicle involved in the incident.
Officials are looking for the vehicle involved in the incident.(WCJB)
By Zitlali Solache
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Police department is searching for a gray Toyota pickup truck, that witnesses said was speeding along the 3400 block of Archer Road at the time of a deadly hit-and-run. Officers found a man on the road behind Kohl’s department store around noon on Tuesday.

“The fact that this is not a high-speed area, would not lend to thinking that there’d be fatal accidents in this area,” shared GPD Public Information Officer David Chudzik. “That is a little bit unusual and that’s what we’re trying to figure out right now, what exactly led up to that.”

Officers concluded the crash was a hit-and-run after finding a bike on the side of the road, and a body on the other. Upon arrival, the victim was having trouble breathing. First responders performed CPR on the victim and took him to the hospital, but he didn’t make it. Officials are working to identify the victim who they said is a man likely in his 30s.

“I hope they found out who did it and get some justice for the guy,” shared Terrence James, who works in that plaza. Residents told TV20 many people use that street as a shortcut and some speed right through.

“If you’re involved in an accident, leaving the scene of an accident, it’s just not going to work out for you,” shared Chudzik. “When you get involved in an accident like this, you could’ve saved this person’s life.” Officers investigated, mapped out the scene, and then cleared the area.

“We’ll be praying for him and hopefully they find justice for their friend or family member,” said James. Officers said they will be going through surveillance footage outside of Kohl’s that will help along the way.

If you have any information, you are urged to call the Gainesville Police Department at (352) 955-1818.

