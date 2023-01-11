Keystone Heights hires Steve Reynolds as head football coach

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) -For the last 24 years, the Keystone Heights football program enjoyed continuity through Charles Dickinson’s tenure as head coach. Dickinson, who also serves as the school’s athletic driector, stepped down as coach after the 2022 season--but at least he got to hire his own replacement.

The Indians promoted Steve Reynolds to the head coaching job after he served as defensive coordinator for the last three seasons. Reynolds has previously been a head coach at both Bradford and Oakleaf.

Keystone Heights went just 2-8 last fall, but had a successful 23-8 run over the 2019-2021 seasons.

