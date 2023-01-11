Loki’s Lunchbox holds pet food giveaway
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - There is an impromptu pet food giveaway in Keystone Heights on Wednesday.
The giveaway will be held at Loki’s Lunchbox located at 7637 El Dorado Ave in Keystone Heights.
Employees ask residents to only come from 11 a.m. until noon.
Cat food, dog food, and litter is available.
