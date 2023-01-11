Meat processing facility could come to Newberry, pending state funding

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s a possible solution to an issue North Central Florida cattle ranchers are facing.

City of Newberry and Alachua County officials want to build a 10,000 square-foot meat processing facility off of SW 266th St. in Newberry.

“There’s a high degree of preference for more local food,” said Sean McLendon, Economic Development and Food System Manager for Alachua County.

According to the county’s project plan, Alachua County and its seven surrounding counties collectively represent 3 of the top 10 livestock-producing counties in Florida.

However, there are few USDA facilities available for ranchers.

“Our ranchers in this area have had a really hard time mostly because of COVID impacts. They’ve had delays getting into the larger processors so they’ve been willing to travel up to 100 miles to get into a facility to see them,” said McLendon. “Some of them have even reported delays up to 6 months trying to get into a processing facility.”

McLendon said supply chain issues are to blame for this.

“Right now they don’t have a lot of options of moving their product to market, and this gives them that option,” he said.

County commissioners already put $2.5 million of federal funds toward this facility, but they’re asking state legislators to match that.

With the legislative session two months away, Newberry Mayor Jordan Marlowe made his case to lawmakers at Tuesday’s delegation hearing.

“When we’re successful at this we’re also going to potentially transform the cattle industry in the State of Florida.”

Marlowe said as a fourth generation cattleman, he sees how this facility can positively impact business for cattle ranchers.

“This meat packing facility that the county is working on has the potential to turn that small cattle farmer into a profitable business,” he said.

Until that funding is approved, the future of this facility is up in the air.

