Meat processing facility could come to Newberry, pending state funding

By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s a possible solution to an issue North Central Florida cattle ranchers are facing.

City of Newberry and Alachua County officials want to build a 10,000 square-foot meat processing facility off of SW 266th St. in Newberry.

“There’s a high degree of preference for more local food,” said Sean McLendon, Economic Development and Food System Manager for Alachua County.

According to the county’s project plan, Alachua County and its seven surrounding counties collectively represent 3 of the top 10 livestock-producing counties in Florida.

However, there are few USDA facilities available for ranchers.

“Our ranchers in this area have had a really hard time mostly because of COVID impacts. They’ve had delays getting into the larger processors so they’ve been willing to travel up to 100 miles to get into a facility to see them,” said McLendon. “Some of them have even reported delays up to 6 months trying to get into a processing facility.”

McLendon said supply chain issues are to blame for this.

“Right now they don’t have a lot of options of moving their product to market, and this gives them that option,” he said.

County commissioners already put $2.5 million of federal funds toward this facility, but they’re asking state legislators to match that.

With the legislative session two months away, Newberry Mayor Jordan Marlowe made his case to lawmakers at Tuesday’s delegation hearing.

“When we’re successful at this we’re also going to potentially transform the cattle industry in the State of Florida.”

Marlowe said as a fourth generation cattleman, he sees how this facility can positively impact business for cattle ranchers.

“This meat packing facility that the county is working on has the potential to turn that small cattle farmer into a profitable business,” he said.

Until that funding is approved, the future of this facility is up in the air.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old from Gainesville now found
A new track to honor the University of Florida track and field legend Jimmy Carnes is being...
New track in Celebration Pointe is almost complete. However, east Gainesville residents are still not on board with the project’s location
A UPS mailman is in jail for pawning off packages he was meant to deliver.
UPS man in Gainesville arrested on grand theft charges

Latest News

Oak Hall runner Caden Montini signs with Yale
TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Dontrell Jenkins, Santa Fe
Meat processing facility could come to Newberry, pending state funding
Meat processing facility could come to Newberry, pending state funding
The mother's family is coming to her defense, claiming that Emma was a victim of abuse and was...
4-month-old baby is recovering after being hospitalized after parents were accused of abusing him