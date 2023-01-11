Motorcycle vs. pickup truck crash kills rider in Ocala

Ocala Police Department officer investigate deadly motorcycle crash
Ocala Police Department officer investigate deadly motorcycle crash(OPD)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A biker was killed in Southwest Ocala on Tuesday night after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck.

Officers say around 8 p.m. a motorcycle was headed west on Easy Street near the intersection of Southwest 19th Avenue Road. The motorcycle was in the inside lane when a pickup truck in the eastbound turning lane crossed the motorcycle’s path.

The rider, a 29-year-old man, was taken to the hospital where he died. The driver of the pickup truck suffered only minor injuries.

Officers say speed is not believed to have been a factor in the crash. The rider was wearing a helmet.

In a Facebook post, the police department stated, “Our hearts go out to the rider’s loved ones during this very difficult time.”

