North central Florida officials propose funding requests to state lawmakers

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 11:54 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials from around north central Florida presented their wish lists to state lawmakers on Tuesday at legislative delegation meetings in Gilchrist and Alachua counties.

Alachua county’s top appointed official is asking for $5 million in state funding.

$2.5 million would go to a meat processing plant proposed for Newberry.

The other half would connect the Celebration Point Trail to the Archer Braid Trail.

Gainesville Mayor Harvey Ward asked lawmakers to support full funding of the Sadowski Affordable Housing Fund.

Ward also asked they help with an FDOT study on Waldo road.

Gainesville Fire Rescue wants support from the state to replace a 20-year-old hazmat response vehicle, while the police department is requesting help replacing old drone equipment.

The city of Alachua is also requesting funding for the Hatchcock Community Center.

Newberry city officials want money for a regional wastewater facility as the project moves from the planning phase to design.

