Oak Hall cross country and track star Caden Montini signs to run for Yale

State champion in the 3200 meters to race in the Ivy League
Montini joins his brother in the Ivy League
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After scorching the trails and tracks of North Central Florida, Oak Hall runner Caden Montini thought he would change things up a bit and choose a colder climate to compete in for his college career. Montini signed to run for Yale on Wednesday, where he will join his older brother Austin, who currently competes for the Bulldogs.

Montini is Oak Hall’s school record holder in the 1600 meters (4 minutes, 13 seconds) and a state champion in the 3200 meters. He has also been a multiple state medalist in cross country and been a part of runner-up team finishes at the state level.

Montini says his brother’s presence at Yale played a role in his decision to become a Bulldog.

“I definitely talked to him about the running aspect of it,” said Montini. “He fell in love with Yale immediately, and I went up for my official visit, it was just super fun, I enjoyed the campus, I connected with the coach and the rest of the team too so it was the perfect fit for me.”

Academically, Motini is interested in both economics and music.

