Paige’s Kitchen: Ranch Pretzels

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Football is still in full swing. And if you want to score a touchdown with your family and friends why not serve them ranch pretzels. With this recipe game plan your fans will be cheering and the pretzels will be the 12th man. Enjoy!

Ingredients

  •  ¼ cup melted butter
  • ¼ cup avocado oil
  • 2 Tbsp. homemade ranch seasoning or 1 packet of Hidden Valley Ranch Seasoning
  • 1 tsp. dried dill
  • 1 lb. pretzels twists or sticks

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 275 degrees.

2. Whisk the melted butter, oil, seasoning mix, and dill together in a medium sized bowl.

3. Add half of the pretzels to a gallon-sized Ziplock bag and then pour half of the sauce all over them. Add the remaining pretzels and sauce. Zip up the bag, leaving the air trapped in it, and then shake the pretzels until they are completely coated in the sauce.

4. Place the pretzels on a rimmed baking sheet that has been lined with parchment paper. Spread them out as evenly as you can in a single layer and then bake in the preheated oven for 18-20 minutes. Halfway through cooking, toss and flip the pretzels to ensure even baking.

5. Let cool completely before serving.

Homemade ranch seasoning recipe

  • 1/3 cup buttermilk powder
  • 1 Tbsp. garlic powder
  • 1 Tbsp. onion powder
  • 2 tsp. dried parsley
  • 2 tsp. dried dill
  • 1 tsp. dried chives
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • ¼ tsp. pepper

Mix all ingredients above in a jar and shake. Store in a cool and dry place.

