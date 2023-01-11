Rescued bald eagle released back into the wild in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A bald eagle is once again soaring in the wild after being rescued in Lake City.

The eagle was injured after another bird left it unable to fly, suffering from a fractured right shoulder.

The bird received treatment at the UF College of Veterinary Medicine and rehabilitation at the Audubon Center for Birds of Prey in Maitland.

On Tuesday, Lake City residents gathered to watch the bird fly free at Alligator State Park near its original location.

