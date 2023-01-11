Robbery suspect jumps out of 2nd story window to try to evade Alachua County deputies

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit tracked down and arrested a man accused of hurting a woman and stealing her phones.

According to the arrest report, Devante’ Zachery, 26, got into an altercation with a woman on Monday in the parking lot of HOM suites.

The victim says Zachery hit her several times and slammed her to the ground. He then took the two phones in her pocket smashing one and throwing another away.

When he jumped in his car, the woman tried to get the phone back from him. He sped off, knocking her to the ground.

Deputies say the victim had abrasions, contusions, and a road rash on much of her body. Her shoulder was also injured.

On Tuesday evening, deputies went to Zachery’s home on Southwest 34th Street and knocked on the door. Zachery jumped out of the second-story window and ran. An Alachua County K-9 unit apprehended him.

Zachery was booked in the Alachua County Jail on charges of robbery, property damage, and resisting an officer. At the time of publishing, charges related to the alleged battery of the victim have not been filed.

