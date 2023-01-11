Santa Fe College’s new high school is now accepting applications for students

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Parents can now sign their child up for the new high school opening on the campus of Santa Fe College in August.

The Santa Fe College Academy of Science and Technology is now accepting applications for prospective students. The high school opens in the fall.

The academy will give students the opportunity to earn a high school diploma and an Associate in Science degree in either health science or information technology. Students will also earn a minimum of two industry certifications.

The program comes at no cost to students or their families. It will open with 75 ninth-grade students and add a new freshman class each year.

On Jan. 19, parents can learn more about the academy at the parent information night. The event will be held at 7 p.m. in Building R, Room 001 on the Northwest Campus, 3000 N.W. 83rd St.

College officials say parents can request an application for their student by emailing academy@sfcollege.edu.

