Suwannee County deputies arrest man wanted for attempted murder in Gainesville
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A man wanted for committing a home invasion robbery and attempted murder in Gainesville was found and arrested in Suwannee County.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies assisted U.S. Marshals in arresting Rahzon Tee-Von Fennell-Demeritte, 18, who lived in Live Oak.
Deputies say Fennell-Demeritte was wanted for home invasion robbery and attempted murder in Gainesville.
