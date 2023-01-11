Suwannee County deputies arrest man wanted for attempted murder in Gainesville

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A man wanted for committing a home invasion robbery and attempted murder in Gainesville was found and arrested in Suwannee County.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies assisted U.S. Marshals in arresting Rahzon Tee-Von Fennell-Demeritte, 18, who lived in Live Oak.

Deputies say Fennell-Demeritte was wanted for home invasion robbery and attempted murder in Gainesville.

