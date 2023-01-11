Suwannee County deputies arrest man wanted for home invasion robbery where a man was shot

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - The Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office helped arrest a man involved in a shooting that may have paralyzed a man during a home invasion robbery in Gainesville.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies assisted U.S. Marshals in arresting Rahzon Tee-Von Fennell-Demeritte, 18, who lived in Live Oak. Deputies say Fennell-Demeritte was wanted for home invasion robbery and attempted murder in Gainesville.

Gainesville Police Department officers say Fennell-Demeritte was one of two suspects involved in a shooting at the Enclave Apartments in June 2022. A father and son were in the home when Cedric Cohens and Fennell-Demeritte forced their way into a home.

Officers say the father was shot in the shoulder and the son was pistol-whipped.

