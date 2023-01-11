Three members of love triangle sentenced after murdering the wrong man in Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people were sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday after being convicted of murdering a bystander during a love triangle dispute. A third person was sentenced to spend a dozen years behind bars.

An Alachua County judge sentenced Doug Heath and Martesha Johnson to life in prison after a jury convicted the duo of first-degree murder. Jasmine Chantell Webb was convicted of manslaughter.

On May 17, 2021, prosecutors say Heath and Johnson mistakenly killed Tyerune Blocker in Northeast Alachua County while they were attempting to shoot another man.

Heath, Johnson, and Webb were involved in a love triangle. Webb began a relationship with Derrick Williams which caused conflict with the other members of the group. Heath and Johnson shot at Williams they hit Blocker who happened to be nearby.

