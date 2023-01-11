TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Dontrell Jenkins (Santa Fe)

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) -At Santa Fe High School, Dontrell Jenkins likes to pay it forward on the basketball court. Jenkins said, “When you work hard at something...you get a good result out of it, it means a lot to me.” maintaining my leadership on the team, making sure that my teammates have their confidence up, and making sure everyone is on the same page on the court.”

Raiders head boys basketball coach, Glen Banks explained,“Dontrell is a guy who leads by example, he is always the first one in the gym and the last one to leave.”

Jenkins is the leader of the Raiders, he is a three year starter averaging nearly 15 points a game, and also mentoring a talented freshmen duo, Jamarrion Ross and Antonio Hall. Jenkins said, “They come here. They work hard and they learn a lot of tips from me. They always ask what they can do better, whatever I know and I give them the knowledge.”

Banks said, “He is guarding those young guys to put extreme pressure on them. When they get in the game, it is not a surprise.”

They started the season at 2-5, and are currently on a nine game winning streak. A more substantial victory for Jenkins is in the classroom. His GPA is a 3.6, he has taken AP courses and already has many collegiate opportunities in front of him.

Banks emphasized, “His GPA is the most important part of that situation. You can’t deny him if he has the grades and the skills he has on the court.” Despite achieving many accolades, his humility remains his ultimate strength. Jenkins explains, “One thing I like to do is...when people tell you how good you are...no I am not at the level I want to be at...always leave room for improvement.”

Jenkins led his way to securing his future while preparing the next generation in basketball.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.