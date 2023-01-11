Two people without a home following Gainesville apartment fire

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people are now in need of a home after a fire burned their apartment in Gainesville.

At around 7pm on Tuesday, fire rescue crews from Gainesville and Alachua County responded to the apartment fire off of SW 20th avenue just off of 34th street.

TRENDING: ‘It’s sad’: Gainesville Police investigate a deadly hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist

GFR officials say that the fire was put out in about 12 minutes.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.