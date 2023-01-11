Two people without a home following Gainesville apartment fire

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 11:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people are now in need of a home after a fire burned their apartment in Gainesville.

At around 7pm on Tuesday, fire rescue crews from Gainesville and Alachua County responded to the apartment fire off of SW 20th avenue just off of 34th street.

GFR officials say that the fire was put out in about 12 minutes.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

