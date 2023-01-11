University of Florida builds $300,000 pool at President’s House before Sasse moves in

On Tuesday, Sasse made his farewell speech on the floor of the senate.
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Incoming University of Florida President Ben Sasse will get to use a brand new $300,000 pool when he moves into the President’s House.

According to UF spokesperson Steve Orlando, the pool is funded through private donations to the home. He said plans for the new pool were made in 2014, however, they were put on hold until outgoing UF President Kent Fuchs announced he is stepping down.

Orlando stressed that Sasse was unaware of the pool being built at his future residence during the presidential selection process.

Sasse begins his role as president of the university next month. In January, Sasse stepped down from his position as a U.S. Senator representing the state of Nebraska.

