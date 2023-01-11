Veterinarian lives in horse stall for three days to raise funds for North Central Florida charity

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A veterinarian is living like a horse for three days in order to raise funds for a North Central Florida charity.

Dr. Bryan Langlois will live in a horse stall for 72 hours in an effort to raise $20,000 for PA Race Horse re-homing, rehabilitation and rescue.

The organization recently moved to Ocala from Pennsylvania.

It takes in horses that have finished their racing careers and are looking to be re-trained for a new life.

The doctor’s 72-hour stay in a stall ends at noon on Thursday or sooner if he reaches his fundraising goal.

