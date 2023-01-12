Alachua County Pets: Riki, Tango, Jemma, and Velvet

Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:41 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
First up is a beautiful kitten named Riki. She can be a little shy at first but if you give her a toy, she'll be jumping around in no time.

First up is a beautiful kitten named Riki. She can be a little shy at first but if you give her a toy, she’ll be jumping around in no time.

Next we have the very wiggley Tango. Like his name, he loves to move but also loves to plop down next to you and rest after a fun day.

There is also the sweetest little lady Jemma. She loves to stay cozy with fashionable sweaters and is willing to learn some new ticks if you give her treats.

Lastly is a very gentle and sweet kitty Velvet. Velvet would love nothing more than to lay on your lap and only get up when it’s dinner time.

RELATED: Alachua County Pets: Twix, Douglas, and Brandon

The shelter is offering curbside services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 to 5:30.

If you want to come meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time, they have you covered.

Dog and puppy adoptions are $40.

Cats and kittens are $20.

Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

They ask anyone interested in these or other adoptables to schedule a visit at ACAS@AlachuaCounty.us

