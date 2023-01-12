Gainesville Airport Board holds meeting after rough week of air travel

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 4:19 AM EST
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After the ATC system went down last Tuesday and all flights grounded temporarily Wednesday, the Gainesville Airport Board will have a meeting on Thursday.

The event will be held at the Gainesville Regional Airport’s airline terminal board room.

The meeting will start at 4 p.m.

They will be considering proposals for a new parking garage among other issues.

