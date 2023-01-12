Gatornationals to once again feature All-Star Callout Race

Top Fuel competition to highlight weekend of action at Gainesville Raceway
2022 Gatornationals
2022 Gatornationals(WCJB)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 9:47 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The NHRA is bringing back a popular feature that debuted at last year’s Gatornationals--The All-Star Callout Race will make its return to Gainesville Raceway, which will only add to what promises to be a thrilling week of racing at the 54th annual NHRA east coast opener March 10-12.

The All-Star Callout wil take place on Saturday March 11, consisting of the top eight drivers in the Top Fuel class. The drivers will choose their opening round opponent according to seeding. Head to head quarterfinal results will leave the field with four cars. From there, the driver with the fastest time will choose their semifinal opponent, and so on, until one driver emerges with a big pay day.

The No. 1 pick in the Callout Race this year goes to Brittany Force. She’ll get to determine her own path of least resistance, with Steve Torrence picking second (unless he is called out by Force).

The eight drivers are seeded as follows:

1.   Brittany Force

2.   Steve Torrence

3.   Justin Ashley

4.   Mike Salinas

5.   Doug Kalitta

6.   Josh Hart

7.   Austin Prock

8.   Clay Millican

(Note: Force will get the first selection for the opening round, followed by the next-highest seeded driver until matchups are set.

Action at the 54th annual Gatornationals begins with qualifying on Friday. Eliminations and finals take place on Sunday

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old from Gainesville now found
A new track to honor the University of Florida track and field legend Jimmy Carnes is being...
New track in Celebration Pointe is almost complete. However, east Gainesville residents are still not on board with the project’s location
A UPS mailman is in jail for pawning off packages he was meant to deliver.
UPS man in Gainesville arrested on grand theft charges

Latest News

Oak Hall High School, Wednesday
Oak Hall cross country and track star Caden Montini signs to run for Yale
Santa Fe's Dontrell Jenkins named TV 20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week
TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Dontrell Jenkins (Santa Fe)
The Rock School, Tuesday
High School Hoops Roundup: GHS boys rally past Columbia, The Rock girls defeat Hawthorne
GHS boys, The Rock girls pick up high school hoops victories