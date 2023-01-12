GFR crews save someone having a medical emergency on 7th floor of building on University Avenue

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Traffic was blocked on West University Avenue on Thursday afternoon as emergency crews responded to a medical situation occurring at a building under construction.

Gainesville Fire Rescue crews say a patient was having “an acute medical emergency” on the 7th floor of a building at 1225 W. University Ave. around 1:20 p.m.

Crews used a fire truck lift to reach the patient and safety remove the individual from the building. The patient was taken to the hospital.

Gainesville Police Department officers blocked the roadway while emergency crews handled the situation.

