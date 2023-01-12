Global supply chain issues delay opening of a new Lake City Fire Station

By Zitlali Solache
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:30 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Fire Station #2 was scheduled to be completed by Tuesday, January 10th, but got pushed back because of supply chain issues.

Officials said electrical panels did not arrive on time. “We were picking out designs. There were things that would take a little bit longer so I’m not totally shocked that the electrical panel is holding it up,” shared LCFR Public Information Officer Austin Thomas. “That’s a key component for opening any building.”

Firefighters said the delay may help out because they can train incoming firefighters a little longer with protocol and responding to calls.

“I’m excited for the community in general, for people that are going have a need and be able to have a response quickly and for the guys that are going be working day in and day out tirelessly for us,” shared resident AJ Stevens. “I know they’re excited too so a lot of cool things for the station in particular.”

Firefighters said the new, $2.7 million station in Lake City will bring the opportunity for faster services in the east and west side of town.

“It’s been cool to see it every Wednesday through the progressions because we’re here every Wednesday night,” shared Stevens. “It’s been cool to kind of see them come along with the process. For Lake City to be able to have 2 stations, it is a smaller community, but it spans a big area.”

Officials told TV20 the new station could reduce homeowner’s insurance rates.

“Insurance companies look for how far you live from a fire station and a fire hydrant and several other factors,” shared Thomas. “A fire station being built on the west side of town would help with the location and proximity to those houses and businesses to the fire station.”

Fire officials are expecting the new station to be finished in about two weeks.

TRENDING STORY: 4-month-old baby is recovering after being hospitalized after parents were accused of abusing him

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old from Gainesville now found
A new track to honor the University of Florida track and field legend Jimmy Carnes is being...
New track in Celebration Pointe is almost complete. However, east Gainesville residents are still not on board with the project’s location
A UPS mailman is in jail for pawning off packages he was meant to deliver.
UPS man in Gainesville arrested on grand theft charges

Latest News

Global supply chain issues delay opening of a new Lake City Fire Station
Staffing and assignment changes have been announced in ASO's Personnel Orders release.
Alachua County Sheriff’s Office announces staffing and assignment changes
Alachua County Sheriff’s Office announces staffing and assignment changes
WCJB WEATHER
WCJB WEATHER