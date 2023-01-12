Gov. Ron DeSantis announces legislation on medication prices

THE VILLAGES, Fla. (WCJB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference in The Villages on Thursday to discuss efforts to lower prescription drugs.

DeSantis was joined by Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo. The event was held at the Eisenhower Regional Recreation Center, 3560 Buena Vista Blvd.

He announced his plan to work with the Florida Legislature to pass a law to rein in Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBM) who act as middlemen between insurance companies and pharmacies. The plan would prohibit surprise bills, clawbacks, and steering from PBMs.

The legislation would aim to allow citizens to shop around and find the lowest price prescription drugs. He says the plan will also benefit smaller community pharmacies.

“One of the biggest problems with health care is you have these massive, massive entities that control so much of it,” said DeSantis. “You know big pharma, big insurance, big government all of those different things that really can crush the little guy. So, I think it is good to have community-based pharmacies where you can go in your own community. You shouldn’t have to rely on one big corporate chain every time.”

During the press conference, he criticized the FDA and President Joe Biden’s administration. DeSantis claims the federal government is “stonewalling” his efforts to allow prescription drugs from Canada to be sold in the state.

State Surgeon General and University of Florida employee Joseph Ladapo also claims that universities are the real innovators in the field of medicine, not large corporations.

“Most of the innovation in terms of drugs that has been happening in this country comes not from the pharmaceutical industry it starts in universities that’s where the research is actually being done.”

Aggie Guilbert, a nurse and resident of The Villages, was glad to have the governor come down and address this issue in her neighborhood.

“They’re (prescription drug prices) not bad but the insurance has gone way up with medicare part D and as I nurse I find that some people can’t afford their medications,” said Guilbert.

This piece of legislation will be one of several up for consideration during the state legislation session that starts in March.

