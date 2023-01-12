Gov. Ron DeSantis announces legislation on medication prices

He announced his plan to work with the Florida Legislature to pass a law to rein in Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBM) who act as middlemen between insurance compa
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 9:36 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THE VILLAGES, Fla. (WCJB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference in The Villages on Thursday to discuss efforts to lower prescription drugs.

DeSantis was joined by Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo. The event was held at the Eisenhower Regional Recreation Center, 3560 Buena Vista Blvd.

He announced his plan to work with the Florida Legislature to pass a law to rein in Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBM) who act as middlemen between insurance companies and pharmacies. The plan would prohibit surprise bills, clawbacks, and steering from PBMs.

RELATED: UF to collaborate with Gov. DeSantis administration’s investigation of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines

The legislation would aim to allow citizens to shop around and find the lowest price prescription drugs. He says the plan will also benefit smaller community pharmacies.

“One of the biggest problems with health care is you have these massive, massive entities that control so much of it,” said DeSantis. “You know big pharma, big insurance, big government all of those different things that really can crush the little guy. So, I think it is good to have community-based pharmacies where you can go in your own community. You shouldn’t have to rely on one big corporate chain every time.”

During the press conference, he criticized the FDA and President Joe Biden’s administration. DeSantis claims the federal government is “stonewalling” his efforts to allow prescription drugs from Canada to be sold in the state.

State Surgeon General and University of Florida employee Joseph Ladapo also claims that universities are the real innovators in the field of medicine, not large corporations.

“Most of the innovation in terms of drugs that has been happening in this country comes not from the pharmaceutical industry it starts in universities that’s where the research is actually being done.”

Aggie Guilbert, a nurse and resident of The Villages, was glad to have the governor come down and address this issue in her neighborhood.

“They’re (prescription drug prices) not bad but the insurance has gone way up with medicare part D and as I nurse I find that some people can’t afford their medications,” said Guilbert.

This piece of legislation will be one of several up for consideration during the state legislation session that starts in March.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old from Gainesville now found
A new track to honor the University of Florida track and field legend Jimmy Carnes is being...
New track in Celebration Pointe is almost complete. However, east Gainesville residents are still not on board with the project’s location
A UPS mailman is in jail for pawning off packages he was meant to deliver.
UPS man in Gainesville arrested on grand theft charges

Latest News

K-9 SEMINAR
UF Innovate Sid Martin Biotech first opened its doors in 1995, and since then, companies it has...
University of Florida research institute leaders discuss potential partnership
Gainesville Fire Rescue crews use lift to reach patient on 7th floor of building under...
GFR crews save someone having a medical emergency on 7th floor of building on University Avenue
Gainesville Fire Rescue crews use lift to reach patient on 7th floor of building under...
GFR crews save someone having a medical emergency on 7th floor of building on University Avenue
Michael Wayne Jones faces the death penalty during sentencing trial
Jury recommends death for Michael Wayne Jones accused of murdering his wife, four children in Marion County