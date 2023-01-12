LIVE: Gov. Ron DeSantis holds press conference at The Villages

THE VILLAGES, Fla. (WCJB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a press conference in The Villages on Thursday at 10 a.m.

According to the governor’s press office, DeSantis will be joined by Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo.

The event is being held at the Eisenhower Regional Recreation Center, 3560 Buena Vista Blvd.

