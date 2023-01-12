Jury recommends death for Michael Wayne Jones accused of murdering his wife, four children in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A jury in Marion County is recommending the death penalty for a man from Summerfield accused of killing his wife and four children.

On Thursday, the jury found that Michael Wayne Jones should be sentenced to death on four counts of murder. The judge will take that recommendation and sentence Jones at a later date.

Jones pleaded guilty to killing his wife Casei Jones in October 2019. He then killed her four children Mercalli Jones,2, and Aiyana Jones, 1, Cameron Bowers, 9, and Preston Bowers, 5.

The defense argued Jones should not be sentenced to death because of the mental illnesses he suffered from and the abuse he faced as a child.

