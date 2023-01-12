K9s United holds private K9 first aid seminar for EMS professionals and handlers

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - K9s United hosts a private K9 first aid seminar for EMS professionals and handlers on Thursday.

The training session will help K9 handlers and EMS professionals better support their animal and in a dangerous situation.

It includes real-world scenarios and topics like combat injuries, treatment protocols, and movement techniques.

The seminar will be held at the Florida Department of Transportation Conference Center from 9 a.m until 5 p.m.

