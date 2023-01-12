New public safety complex approved for Union County

3 million dollars were approved for the construction of a new Union County public safety complex.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron Desantis and state lawmakers have approved 3 million dollars for a new public safety complex in Union County.

The state funding will go toward phase 1 of a new emergency operations center.

Union County Sheriff’s officials say they’ll continue to fight for funding for phase 2 of the project so they can build a new jail.

Officials say the current detention facility is the oldest operating jail in the state.

