Newberry boys basketball team rallies to 69-61 win over Dunnellon

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - No lead is safe against the Newberry boys basketball team as the Panthers rallied with a 32 point effort in the fourth quarter to beat visiting Dunnellon on Wednesday, 69-61. The Panthers (14-3) were down for the majority of the game to the Tigers (10-7), including a 26-20 deficit at halftime.

It did not get any better for the Panthers in the third quarter as they found themselves in a 10 point hole, 30-20. They would end up with a seven point deficit at the end of the quarter.

Panthers sophomore Logan McCloud was poked in the eye early on in the game. After icing it briefly, McCloud headed back to the court and scored 15 points for the evening. Kaleb Woods put up a team high 18 points for the Panthers.

Newberry has won five games in a row and will host six of the final eight regular season games of the season.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.