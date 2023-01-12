The Ocala Arts and Entertainment podcast gives creatives a platform to share stories

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Musicians, artists, and creatives in Ocala now have a new platform to share their stores.

“Creatives that exist and live in Ocala can share information and that networking will build into a sound community” that is what said podcast host, Sean Thomas said is the goal behind the newly released Ocala Arts and Entertainment podcast.

“I know you as an artist but I don’t know your story. So when I hear your story, that is very similar to what I am doing as a musician. That connects us in that way” said Thomas.

The first episode is being released today, January 12th, and every Thursday after that for people to hear first-hand stories about Ocala artists, dancers, musicians, authors, and more!

“What is nice about this podcast is it’s going to vary in terms of length. So you may see one of the podcasts with an artist talking about their work. It may just be five minutes long, you may see another person talking about their work but it may be 25 minutes long or an hour” said Thomas.

The podcast is released on YouTube and podcast hosting platform, Buzzsprout and recorded at The Corkscrew Winery.

“It really gives people something extra to do. Where the musicians are, they’ll see them on the podcast and they can see their talent and go to their gigs and see how they are. Especially the artist as well, we have a first Art Walk every Friday of the month so a lot of artists people can see what they’re doing with their stuff as well” said the owner of The Corkscrew Winery, Tim Allen.

You can’t forget about the entertainment portion, each week Thomas will highlight events going on around Ocala at places like the Marion Culture Alliance the Reilly Arts Center, and more.

The first episode of the podcast will air today, featuring author and poet Ruby Boddie.

