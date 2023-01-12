Republican Congresswoman Kat Cammack to serve on Energy and Commerce Committee

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida Congresswoman has been selected to join a committee for the 118th Congress.

Republican Congresswoman Kat Cammack has been selected to serve on the Energy and Commerce Committee.

The committee is responsible for telecommunications, broadband, data privacy, and consumer protection .

Cammack said she is looking forward to having a direct role in the policies that matter to Florida’s third congressional district.

