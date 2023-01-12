Republican Congresswoman Kat Cammack to serve on Energy and Commerce Committee
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 1:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida Congresswoman has been selected to join a committee for the 118th Congress.
Republican Congresswoman Kat Cammack has been selected to serve on the Energy and Commerce Committee.
TRENDING: 4-month-old baby is recovering after being hospitalized after parents were accused of abusing him
The committee is responsible for telecommunications, broadband, data privacy, and consumer protection .
Cammack said she is looking forward to having a direct role in the policies that matter to Florida’s third congressional district.
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.