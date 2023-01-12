Suspect arrested in connection to deadly hit and run in Gainesville last November

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 1:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A suspect is now in custody in connection to a deadly hit and run that happened in Gainesville last November.

Gainesville Police say that the suspect surrendered Wednesday afternoon.

Margaret Walker, 29, has been arrested on charges of DUI manslaughter and hit and run.

RELATED: Cyclists in Gainesville raise safety concerns after cyclist killed in hit-and-run

GPD detectives say Walker was the driver of a Volvo that hit and killed a bicyclist on November 27th on South Main Street.

A pedestrian discovered the victim’s body the next morning.

Days later, police found the Volvo being driven by a coworker of Walker.

