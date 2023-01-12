Suspect arrested in connection to deadly hit and run in Gainesville last November

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A suspect is now in custody in connection to a deadly hit and run that happened in Gainesville last November.

Gainesville Police say that the suspect surrendered Wednesday afternoon.

Margaret Walker, 29, has been arrested on charges of DUI manslaughter and hit and run.

RELATED: Cyclists in Gainesville raise safety concerns after cyclist killed in hit-and-run

GPD detectives say Walker was the driver of a Volvo that hit and killed a bicyclist on November 27th on South Main Street.

A pedestrian discovered the victim’s body the next morning.

Days later, police found the Volvo being driven by a coworker of Walker.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.