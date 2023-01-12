UF Innovate-Accelerate holds a tech showcase

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a tech showcase at UF Innovate-Accelerate on Thursday.

You can learn about new products, application developments, and workflows to streamline research as well as enjoy time networking with our specialists and colleagues.

Breakfast will be provided, and attendees will have the opportunity to enter a raffle for a $200 Amazon gift card.

TRENDING: Global supply chain issues delay opening of a new Lake City Fire Station

This event will run from 8:30 until 10:30 a.m.

The showcase will be held at 2085 Research Dr in Alachua.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.