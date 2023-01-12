University of Florida research institute leaders discuss potential partnership

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Researchers and scientists at the UF Innovate Sid Martin Biotech Building explored a potential partnership.

Thursday morning UF Innovate scientists participated in a tech showcase with perkinelmer experts.

Perkinelmer provides a variety of scientific tools to accelerate the work of scientists.

Some of these tools and technologies were on display in front of the UF Innovate researchers.

“We work together on different levels but this is exploratory right now so what we do typically will hold an event like this I’ll see where the matchup is between scientist needs more we offer and will decide how we partner together” said Sherri Naughton.

Attendees also learned about new products application developments and workflows to streamline research.

TRENDING: Global supply chain issues delay opening of a new Lake City Fire Station

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.