University of Florida research institute leaders discuss potential partnership

UF Innovate Sid Martin Biotech first opened its doors in 1995, and since then, companies it has...
UF Innovate Sid Martin Biotech first opened its doors in 1995, and since then, companies it has helped to build have raised over $9.1 billion in funding and created more than eight thousand jobs.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Researchers and scientists at the UF Innovate Sid Martin Biotech Building explored a potential partnership.

Thursday morning UF Innovate scientists participated in a tech showcase with perkinelmer experts.

Perkinelmer provides a variety of scientific tools to accelerate the work of scientists.

Some of these tools and technologies were on display in front of the UF Innovate researchers.

“We work together on different levels but this is exploratory right now so what we do typically will hold an event like this I’ll see where the matchup is between scientist needs more we offer and will decide how we partner together” said Sherri Naughton.

Attendees also learned about new products application developments and workflows to streamline research.

TRENDING: Global supply chain issues delay opening of a new Lake City Fire Station

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old from Gainesville now found
A new track to honor the University of Florida track and field legend Jimmy Carnes is being...
New track in Celebration Pointe is almost complete. However, east Gainesville residents are still not on board with the project’s location
A UPS mailman is in jail for pawning off packages he was meant to deliver.
UPS man in Gainesville arrested on grand theft charges

Latest News

K-9 SEMINAR
Gainesville Fire Rescue crews use lift to reach patient on 7th floor of building under...
GFR crews save someone having a medical emergency on 7th floor of building on University Avenue
Gainesville Fire Rescue crews use lift to reach patient on 7th floor of building under...
GFR crews save someone having a medical emergency on 7th floor of building on University Avenue
Michael Wayne Jones faces the death penalty during sentencing trial
Jury recommends death for Michael Wayne Jones accused of murdering his wife, four children in Marion County