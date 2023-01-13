2022 graduation rates in North Central Florida high schools may be skewed

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - According to a report from the Florida Department of Education (FDOE), graduation rates for North Central Florida high schoolers fell in most counties last year, but the people in Alachua County say the numbers are skewed.

The state graduation rate dropped by nearly three percentage points, from 90.1 percent to 87.3 percent. Every county in the area reflected that drop except Gilchrist County, which rose a full percentage point.

According to the FDOE, graduation rates of schools in Alachua County in 2022 come out to 85.8 percent. Alachua county officials. however, pointed out that the numbers were hindered by privately-run charter schools, whose rates were lower than public schools.

The graduation rate of schools run by Alachua County Public Schools sits at 91.4 percent, a .5 percent increase from 2021.

Newberry High School had the district’s highest graduation rate in 2022, at 98.5 percent, followed closely by the Professional Academies Magnet at Loften High School with a 98.3% rate.

Alachua eSchool, the county’s virtual school, had the largest jump in graduation rates, increasing from 68.4 percent to 85.5 percent.

County Graduation Rate (Percentage) Alachua eSchool 85.5% Buchholz High School 95.9% Eastside High School 88.4% Hawthorne High School 81.4% Gainesville High School 88.7% Newberry High School 98.5% Professional Academies Magnet at Loften High School: 98.3% Santa Fe High School 88.8%

