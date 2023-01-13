2022 Miss Gainesville will pass on her crown at this weekends scholarship competition

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Casana Fink won the title of Miss Gainesville in 2022.

Saturday, January 15th will be the 15th annual Miss Gainesville scholarship competition.

Three women will win titles of Miss Gainesville, Miss Gainesville’s Outstanding Teen, and Miss Florida Gator’s Outstanding Teen.

The competition will be held at Lincoln Middle School starting at 6:30pm.

