According to a survey stress is rising in college students
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 12:19 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Stress is on the rise among college students, including Gainesville according to a new survey.
According to the E-learning platform Preply (pre-plea), Gainesville ranked 19th out of 150 communities regarding stress-related tweets with Gainesville’s cost of living considered one stressor.
Data also showed that most of the more relaxed college towns are located in the midwest.
TRENDING: GFR crews save someone having a medical emergency on 7th floor of building on University Avenue
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.