According to a survey stress is rising in college students

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Stress is on the rise among college students, including Gainesville according to a new survey.

According to the E-learning platform Preply (pre-plea), Gainesville ranked 19th out of 150 communities regarding stress-related tweets with Gainesville’s cost of living considered one stressor.

Data also showed that most of the more relaxed college towns are located in the midwest.

