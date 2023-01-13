Alachua County community cleanup organization receives $10,000 grant

High schoolers participating in community cleanup event
High schoolers participating in community cleanup event(Keep Alachua County Beautiful)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Keep Alachua County Beautiful (KACB) was rewarded with the $10,000 Keep America Beautiful MLK Jr. Neighborhood Building Grant this past Monday.

KACB is creating a program which elects high school students to organize and lead local community cleanup efforts in Gainesville. The proposed program is designed to give Gainesville youth a connection to the environment while earning service hours.

Elected team leaders will be responsible for recruiting members to join the cleanup. Staff members from KACB will work alongside team leaders to provide supervision and mentorship.

TRENDING: University of Florida hosts career showcase with 250+ employers for all students, alumni

The area around Northwest 13th street is a current priority for KACB’s high school program. The $10,000 grant will go to paying team leaders and buying supplies.

“This grant will allow us to provide mentorship and job training to our youth, while also making a positive impact on the environment,” said Executive Director Gina Hawkins. “It’s a win-win situation for everyone.”

Keep Alachua County Beautiful also has tree planting services happening in Jonesville Park this Saturday morning.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old from Gainesville now found
A new track to honor the University of Florida track and field legend Jimmy Carnes is being...
New track in Celebration Pointe is almost complete. However, east Gainesville residents are still not on board with the project’s location
A UPS mailman is in jail for pawning off packages he was meant to deliver.
UPS man in Gainesville arrested on grand theft charges

Latest News

City commissioners have safer bike lanes at the of list.
Gainesville city leaders prioritize safer bike lanes after two cyclists were killed in hit-and-run incidents
Judge refuses to dismiss the lawsuit filed by the Desantis administration.
The lawsuit filed by the Desantis administration will not be dismissed
The lawsuit filed by the Desantis administration will not be dismissed
Gainesville Police Department (gfx)
University of Florida student arrested for sexually battering woman
Olympian Frank Shorter speaks one-on-one with Gator Insider Steve Russell
EXCLUSIVE: Steve Russell interviews Olympian Frank Shorter