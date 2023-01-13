Alachua County community cleanup organization receives $10,000 grant

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Keep Alachua County Beautiful (KACB) was rewarded with the $10,000 Keep America Beautiful MLK Jr. Neighborhood Building Grant this past Monday.

KACB is creating a program which elects high school students to organize and lead local community cleanup efforts in Gainesville. The proposed program is designed to give Gainesville youth a connection to the environment while earning service hours.

Elected team leaders will be responsible for recruiting members to join the cleanup. Staff members from KACB will work alongside team leaders to provide supervision and mentorship.

The area around Northwest 13th street is a current priority for KACB’s high school program. The $10,000 grant will go to paying team leaders and buying supplies.

“This grant will allow us to provide mentorship and job training to our youth, while also making a positive impact on the environment,” said Executive Director Gina Hawkins. “It’s a win-win situation for everyone.”

Keep Alachua County Beautiful also has tree planting services happening in Jonesville Park this Saturday morning.

