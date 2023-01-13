Columbia County pulls all parks and recs plans from Richardson Community Center

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County plans to pull all its parks and rec programs from the Richardson center by April 6th.

County and Lake City leaders have been unable to agree on who should own the center, which has been operated by the county but is located in the city.

County manager David Kraus wrote a letter to Lake City officials, saying he hoped the city would allow existing community groups to use the facility, and that the county could still use it as an emergency shelter and polling place.

