Demetric Jackson resigns as Columbia football coach

One of North Central Florida’s football factories will surely draw some candidates to Lake CIty
Tiger alum steps down as head coach
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -Columbia high school football coach Demetric Jackson has resigned after two seasons on the job, including a state semifinal appearance this past fall.

Jackson is a Columbia alum who moved quickly when given the chance to take over the position following Brian Allen’s resignation in the summer of 2021.

During his tenure, the Tigers went 16-9, and peaked near the end of the 2022 season to claim that region title. Prior to that, Jackson spent 21 years in the Fort White program, including 14 as Indians’ head coach.

One of North Central Florida’s football factories will surely draw some candidates to Lake CIty.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old from Gainesville now found
A new track to honor the University of Florida track and field legend Jimmy Carnes is being...
New track in Celebration Pointe is almost complete. However, east Gainesville residents are still not on board with the project’s location
Demiah Appling, 14, reported missing Oct. 16
FDLE identifies human remains found in Gilchrist County as Demiah Appling

Latest News

Gator football opener at Utah could be moved to a Thursday night
Columbia's Demetric Jackson resigns as head coach
Brandy Whitfield led the way with 18 points
H.S. Girls Hoops: West Port, Newberry continue impressive play
H.S. Girls Hoops: West Port, Newberry collect wins on the road