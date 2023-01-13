Demetric Jackson resigns as Columbia football coach

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -Columbia high school football coach Demetric Jackson has resigned after two seasons on the job, including a state semifinal appearance this past fall.

Jackson is a Columbia alum who moved quickly when given the chance to take over the position following Brian Allen’s resignation in the summer of 2021.

During his tenure, the Tigers went 16-9, and peaked near the end of the 2022 season to claim that region title. Prior to that, Jackson spent 21 years in the Fort White program, including 14 as Indians’ head coach.

One of North Central Florida’s football factories will surely draw some candidates to Lake CIty.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.