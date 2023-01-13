Dixie County deputies arrest man accused of kidnapping and murdering Demiah Appling, 2nd man at-large

OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - Months after her disappearance, authorities have arrested the man they say kidnapped and murdered Demiah Appling in Dixie County. Another suspect in the murder is still at-large.

The sheriff’s office announced the arrest of Keith Anderson for the kidnapping and murder of Demiah Appling. Deputies are searching for Waymore Gerhardt in connection to the killing.

Deputies say Anderson was arrested on Thursday. Anyone with information on the location of Anderson is asked to call the sheriff’s office.

Appling disappeared from her home in Old Town on Oct. 16. Law enforcement agencies and community groups worked together to search for her. Remains found in Gilchrist County were identified as Demiah in December. The medical examiner ruled her death a homicide.

