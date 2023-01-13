Driver uses pipe in apparent road rage attack on California freeway

The victim says before he was attacked, he recorded the driver of the Tesla allegedly try to hit another car with the pipe. (KCAL, KCBS, DRONEZONE_LA, CNN)
By KCAL/KCBS staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 4:30 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) - Terrifying moments were caught on camera as a man armed with what appears to be a metal pipe got out of his car on the freeway and repeatedly hit another driver’s window.

“He cuts me off, slams the breaks, and starts banging on my car,” the alleged victim said.

The victim, who did not want to be identified, said he was driving in Glendale Wednesday morning when he was attacked.

He says moments before the road rage incident, he recorded the driver of the Tesla allegedly try to hit another car with the pipe, but that driver was able to get out of harm’s way.

The victim says he was trying to get the suspect’s license plate on video.

“I start recording on my iPhone and the guy notices that I’m recording on my iPhone, so he tries to chase me down,” he said.

The victim says before he was attacked, he recorded the driver of the Tesla allegedly try to...
The victim says before he was attacked, he recorded the driver of the Tesla allegedly try to hit another car with the pipe.

That’s when the Tesla cut the victim off before attacking the man’s Chevy Colorado.

The victim said what’s even more frustrating is he just got the truck two months ago.

“There’s a light dent there, a dent there,” the driver said.

A California Highway Patrol spokesperson said there have been reports of similar incidents, but they will not confirm if they’re connected.

The victim urges other drivers to be vigilant. He says even though the incident was scary, he had to do something to try and help track down the attacker.

“It was a little frightening, but I’m a believer that if you see something that’s not right, you got to stand up and do what’s right.”

So far, no arrests have been made.

The man says he plans to go to California Highway Patrol to look at pictures of possible suspects.

Copyright 2023 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old from Gainesville now found
A new track to honor the University of Florida track and field legend Jimmy Carnes is being...
New track in Celebration Pointe is almost complete. However, east Gainesville residents are still not on board with the project’s location
A UPS mailman is in jail for pawning off packages he was meant to deliver.
UPS man in Gainesville arrested on grand theft charges

Latest News

A damaged structure and scattered debris could be seen in Griffin, Georgia after severe weather...
Severe weather damages structures, scatters debris in Georgia
The objective of this retreat is to acclimate new commissioners and refresh current...
Gainesville city commissioners go on retreat at Hogtown Creek Headwaters Nature Park
These historians include Dr. Walter Johnson from Harvard University, Kidada Williams from Wayne...
University of Florida’s Levin College of Law holds Where Do We Go From Here event
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida walks down the steps as he arrives, Thursday, Jan. 12,...
Biden, Kishida to discuss Japan ‘stepping up’ security
The event will start at 11 a.m. at the Trenton United Methodist Church.
Trenton United Methodist Church holds a food distribution