Early Learning Coalition of Marion County has new CEO

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 1:45 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Early Learning Coalition of Marion County has new leadership.

Carrie Theall is settling into her new role as CEO of the organization which provides families access to early learning programs and prepares them for school.

Theall is returning to North Central Florida after spending decades living in North Carolina.

