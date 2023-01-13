Early Learning Coalition of Marion County has new CEO

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Early Learning Coalition of Marion County has new leadership.

Carrie Theall is settling into her new role as CEO of the organization which provides families access to early learning programs and prepares them for school.

Theall is returning to North Central Florida after spending decades living in North Carolina.

TRENDING: Gov. Ron DeSantis announces legislation on medication prices

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.