EXCLUSIVE: Steve Russell interviews Olympian Frank Shorter

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As the Florida Track Club celebrates its 50th anniversary this weekend, Gator Insider Steve Russell sits down with one of the club’s most decorated athletes Frank Shorter.

In the exclusive interview, Russell and Shorter reminisce about their shared hometown, discuss what inspired Shorter to take up track, his time in the Olympics, and his involvement with the Florida Track Club.

Three Olympians, Frank Shorter, Jeff Galloway, and Jack Bacheler, had an autograph session and meet and greets Friday at First Magnitude. Another session will be led on Saturday at Cypress Grove Brewery.

