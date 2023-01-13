Fire Rescue crews put out a house fire in Bradford County

Bradford County Fire Rescue crews put out a house fire on NW County Road 2-25.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 12:19 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTEY, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford County Fire Rescue crews put out a house and yard fire around 5 o’clock, January 13th.

The crews arrived at the home on NW County Road 2-25, to find the home and yard on fire.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly.

Officials say no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

TRENDING: Gov. Ron DeSantis announces legislation on medication prices

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old from Gainesville now found
A new track to honor the University of Florida track and field legend Jimmy Carnes is being...
New track in Celebration Pointe is almost complete. However, east Gainesville residents are still not on board with the project’s location
Demiah Appling, 14, reported missing Oct. 16
FDLE identifies human remains found in Gilchrist County as Demiah Appling

Latest News

Gainesville is ranked 19th out of 150 communities with the highest level of stressed college...
According to a survey stress is rising in college students
Columbia County and Lake City leaders are unable to agree on who should own Richardson...
Columbia County pulls all parks and recs plans from Richardson Community Center
According to a survey stress is rising in college students
Columbia County pulls all parks and recs plans from Richardson Community Center