Fire Rescue crews put out a house fire in Bradford County

LAWTEY, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford County Fire Rescue crews put out a house and yard fire around 5 o’clock, January 13th.

The crews arrived at the home on NW County Road 2-25, to find the home and yard on fire.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly.

Officials say no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

