Fire Rescue crews put out a house fire in Bradford County
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 12:19 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LAWTEY, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford County Fire Rescue crews put out a house and yard fire around 5 o’clock, January 13th.
The crews arrived at the home on NW County Road 2-25, to find the home and yard on fire.
Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly.
Officials say no one was injured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
