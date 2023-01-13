Gainesville city commissioners go on retreat at Hogtown Creek Headwaters Nature Park

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville city commissioners are going on a retreat at Hogtown Creek Headwaters Nature Park on Friday.

The objective of this retreat is to acclimate new commissioners and refresh current commissioners on their critical function and role.

They will start the welcome and introductions part at 8:30 a.m.

